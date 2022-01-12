Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tracking snow showers this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today has been warm and quiet. We’ve already hit 47 at CVG as of 2pm. We will enjoy another mild day tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. It looks mainly dry but light rain or snow will be possible. It will not amount to anything at all.

Friday will also be dry and quiet but colder with a high of 36. Saturday we will see a small chance for light snow with cloudy skies and cold weather. High 30. It will be cold at Paul Brown Stadium so grab all the layers if you are going to the game.

Our chance for snow showers Sunday is still uncertain. However, one model bring significant snow to the region while another long range model has almost nothing here. We have to watch the track of this storm closely because that will dictate how much snow we get. At this time, I would prepare for snow Sunday through much of the day. Snow continues Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The snow will end Tuesday with cold weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Public Health data showing the spread of omicron in the county.
Hamilton County Commissioners declare state of emergency due to omicron
Petition started asking police to reopen 2013 Tri-State drowning
Petition seeks to reopen Wilmington woman’s drowning death
CPS board votes to go fully remote due to staffing issues
Remote education
LIST: Tri-State school districts that have switched to remote learning
A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky...
Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-275 for hours

Latest News

Frank Marzullo
One Day Warm Up Wednesday, Much Colder Air This Weekend
Frank's First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Snow could impact your weekend
Dry weather Wednesday
Dry and warmer Wednesday