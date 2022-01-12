Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Hamilton County COVID-19 update

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County leaders are holding a COVID-19 update at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman and Commissioner Denise Driehaus will be joined by Deborah Hayes, president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network, who will answer questions.

Hamilton County is now officially in a state of emergency due to rising cases due to the highly-contagious omicron variant.

County Commissioners approved the 60-day emergency declaration Tuesday due to the county’s high volume of community transmission and a 25.25% positivity rate.

Hamilton County had a 7-day average of 1,659 new cases per 100K people on Sunday, and that’s a new high since the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The emergency designation will increase the county administrator’s ability to buy bulk quantities of rapid tests, they say.

The declaration also activates the Hamilton County Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response efforts and brings back daily COVID-19 briefings.

Ohio omicron cases expected to peak in late January, doctors say | Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Public Health data showing the spread of omicron in the county.
Hamilton County Commissioners declare state of emergency due to omicron
Petition started asking police to reopen 2013 Tri-State drowning
Petition seeks to reopen Wilmington woman’s drowning death
CPS board votes to go fully remote due to staffing issues
Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing
Remote education
LIST: Tri-State school districts that have switched to remote learning

Latest News

Nurse hospital generic
WATCH LIVE: Mayor, city manager has announcement on COVID-19 in the city
WATCH LIVE: Mayor, city manager has announcement on COVID-19 in the city
The schedule of upcoming events was announced Wednesday morning by KDF, showcasing upcoming...
Kentucky Derby Festival returns with live, in-person events in 2022
Elijah Michael
Have you seen him? Police search for endangered missing toddler