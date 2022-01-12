WATCH LIVE: Mayor, city manager have announcement on COVID-19 in the city
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Paula Boggs Muething will announce a new city protocol regarding COVID-19.
They will also be joined by health officials and regional experts to provide context.
The meeting is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall.
