WATCH LIVE: Mayor, city manager have announcement on COVID-19 in the city

By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Paula Boggs Muething will announce a new city protocol regarding COVID-19.

They will also be joined by health officials and regional experts to provide context.

The meeting is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall.

