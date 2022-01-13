Contests
3 kids found dead in Calif. apartment, deputies say

Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California, apartment. A woman was found in the same unit with what officials believe are self-inflicted wounds. She was taken by helicopter to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.(Source: KFSN via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) - Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a California apartment. A woman was found injured in the same unit and taken to the hospital.

Neighbors in Le Grand, California, are stunned and horrified after the three young victims were found dead when deputies rushed to the scene just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“Apparently, there was a gentleman that was screaming for help,” said Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbor Elias Vargas says he was home when he heard that man screaming then saw him walking back and forth between the complex and Le Grand Elementary, which is just feet away.

“He said, ‘My kids were killed!’ So, that’s when I realized something serious happened there at the house,” Vargas said.

A woman was found inside the same apartment unit with what officials believe are self-inflicted wounds. She was taken by helicopter to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t revealed information about her relationship to the children, how they died or who, if anyone, is suspected of killing them.

Neighbors say a married couple and their three kids live inside the apartment.

“It’s just a shock for the community right now to see this kind of stuff happen,” Vargas said.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

