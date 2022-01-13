Accumulating snow possible this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Chances are increasing for accumulating snow this weekend.

There is a small chance for light snow Saturday with cloudy skies and cold weather.

Be sure to layer up if you head out to watch the Bengals playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium.

High temperatures for tailgating will be in the 20s.

The high for the day will only reach 30 degrees.

The better chance for snow will be Sunday, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

One model calls for significant snow in the afternoon and evening.

However, another long-range model has almost nothing here, Marzullo says.

While the forecast remains uncertain, Marzullo says at this point prepare for potential snow Sunday into Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Highs will be in the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s and upper teens.

FOX19 NOW will continue to track this storm closely.

