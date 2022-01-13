Contests
Addyston police seek help to identify found teen

The teen was wearing white shoes, a gray hoodie and striped pajama pants when officers found...
The teen was wearing white shoes, a gray hoodie and striped pajama pants when officers found her Thursday.(Addyston Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Addyston Police Department is asking for help to identify a teenage girl that officers found early Thursday.

The girl is between 13 to 17 years old, according to police.

The department said she “appears to be non-verbal and is not communicating with investigators.”

She was wearing white shoes, a gray hoodie and striped pajama pants when officers found her Thursday.

She is around 5′ to 5′05″ and weighs between 100 and 120 pounds, police said.

If you know who the teen is and can help police reunite her with her family call 513-825-2280.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

