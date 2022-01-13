Bond increased to $1M for parents accused of killing baby son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parents accused of killing their 5-month-old son had their bond increased to $1 million on Thursday.

*WARNING: Story contains graphic details*

Donte Farrier and Shakayla Sams, both 19, each pleaded not guilty to murder, felonious assault, and child endangering charges during their Thursday court appearances.

The charges stem from a domestic violence call that prompted police to respond to the 2300 block of Sunnyhill Drive on Dec. 22.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 5-month-old Casey Sams unresponsive, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

>> Parents indicted, face life in prison <<

Casey was taken to Cincinnati Children’s and placed on life support.

On Dec. 27, the five-month-old died from a traumatic brain injury, Deters said.

Testimony from Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services brought to light the full extent of the injuries Casey suffered.

JFS testified Casey had spinal injuries, a detached retina, and head trauma consistent with the child having been shaken. Prosecutor Joe Deters added to the list: a dislocated neck, a subdural hemorrhage, a swollen brain, old and new rib fractures, bruising on the scalp and scarring on the leg.

Casey Sams (Provided)

Casey was not the only child found at the Sunnyhill Drive home by officers on Dec. 22.

Deters says a severely malnourished 2-year-old was also found.

JFS testified the 2-year-old also had bruises on his abdomen, head and face and a laceration on his pancreas. The laceration, JFS said, was an older injury caused by blunt trauma.

FOX19 NOW obtained court documents that show a history of neglect the 2-year-old was subjected to in his young life.

>> Cincinnati woman wavered on motherhood before baby son’s death: court docs <<

The 2-year-old remained at Cincinnati Children’s as of a court hearing on Jan. 4, where a magistrate granted JFS interim custody. JFS was working with doctors on a discharge plan at the time.

For the foreseeable future, the boy will live with his maternal aunt, Shakayla’s sister, with whom he lived with for several months during a custody battle in 2020.

A hearing on permanent custody transfer is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Farrier returns to court on Feb. 28 for jury selection. Shakayla’s is back in court on Jan. 19.

