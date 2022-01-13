Businesses at The Banks anticipate big business weekend from Bengals game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Businesses in The Banks are preparing for what they hope is a big weekend surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals playoff game.

The Banks is a busy area as is already for Bengals games, but one bar manager anticipates things to be “bonkers” come Saturday.

Jefferson Social is one of the smaller bars at the Banks, but the manager expects the outside area to be packed with fans.

“I mean, it’s going to be a sea of happy Bengals fans,” said Jefferson Social Manager Kris Keefe. “Hopefully, exercise the Bo Jackson curse, get the first playoff victory in 30 years. It’s going to be incredible.”

Bars and restaurants won’t be the only businesses cashing in on the Bengals game.

There are around 3,500 hotel rooms in the area and they are all booked, according to Cincinnati Hotel Association Chairman Joe Pinto.

The Bengals-Raiders AFC Wild Card Playoff game begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

