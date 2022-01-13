Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Businesses at The Banks anticipate big business weekend from Bengals game

By Mike Schell
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Businesses in The Banks are preparing for what they hope is a big weekend surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals playoff game.

The Banks is a busy area as is already for Bengals games, but one bar manager anticipates things to be “bonkers” come Saturday.

Jefferson Social is one of the smaller bars at the Banks, but the manager expects the outside area to be packed with fans.

“I mean, it’s going to be a sea of happy Bengals fans,” said Jefferson Social Manager Kris Keefe. “Hopefully, exercise the Bo Jackson curse, get the first playoff victory in 30 years. It’s going to be incredible.”

Bars and restaurants won’t be the only businesses cashing in on the Bengals game.

There are around 3,500 hotel rooms in the area and they are all booked, according to Cincinnati Hotel Association Chairman Joe Pinto.

The Bengals-Raiders AFC Wild Card Playoff game begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene at Hopple Street.
Police name victim, suspect in fatal Camp Washington shooting
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton County leaders recommend vaccination, masks at Bengals game; Bengals have no such requirements
A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Man charged in fatal Christmas morning hit-skip
A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky...
Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-275 for hours
A 32-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County overnight, according...
Driver killed in overnight crash

Latest News

classroom generic
Tri-State schools deal with staff issues as omicron cases spread
Cincinnati toddler reunited with father after 2 days missing
Tri-State father reunites with young son after alleged abduction
Marvin Powell, 63, pleaded no contest to the patient endangerment charge, according to court...
Special needs son found locked in basement, covered in feces: records show
Tri-State girl competing on Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’
Tri-State girl competing on Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’