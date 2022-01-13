Contests
Camp Washington homicide victim was youth coach, family says

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Kody Fisher
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim gunned down during an argument at a Camp Washington gas station in broad daylight Wednesday was a youth coach who worked to make his community a better place, his family says.

Jearid Irvin, 48, was killed about 1 p.m. at the Shell gas station off Hopple Street and Interstate 75, Cincinnati police say.

Police arrested the suspect, Peter Gamble “immediately” after the shooting, according to District 5 Captain Craig Gregoire.

Gamble is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a murder charge.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The victim’s family says Irvin taught basketball and football to youth for more than 20 years.

He also realized a life-long dream in the past year by opening his own food truck, the “Sticky’s Soul Food Breakfast Truck.”

Jearid Irvin and Peter Gamble
Jearid Irvin and Peter Gamble(Cincinnati Police Department)

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

