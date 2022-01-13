Camp Washington homicide victim was youth coach, family says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim gunned down during an argument at a Camp Washington gas station in broad daylight Wednesday was a youth coach who worked to make his community a better place, his family says.

Jearid Irvin, 48, was killed about 1 p.m. at the Shell gas station off Hopple Street and Interstate 75, Cincinnati police say.

Police arrested the suspect, Peter Gamble “immediately” after the shooting, according to District 5 Captain Craig Gregoire.

Gamble is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a murder charge.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The victim’s family says Irvin taught basketball and football to youth for more than 20 years.

He also realized a life-long dream in the past year by opening his own food truck, the “Sticky’s Soul Food Breakfast Truck.”

