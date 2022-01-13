Crews battle Hyde Park house fire
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are battling a Hyde Park house fire early Thursday.
Flames broke out in the 3500 block of Outlook Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.
At one point, firefighters reported the blaze was coming up through the first floor, according to emergency communication reports.
The fire was reported out by 6 a.m.
Fire crews say they are now putting out a few lingering “hot spots.”
FOX19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.