Crews battle Hyde Park house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are battling a Hyde Park house fire early Thursday.

Flames broke out in the 3500 block of Outlook Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

At one point, firefighters reported the blaze was coming up through the first floor, according to emergency communication reports.

Initial arrival fire conditions in Outlook Ave.

The fire was reported out by 6 a.m.

Fire crews say they are now putting out a few lingering “hot spots.”

#BREAKING: Cincinnati fire crews on scene of house fire on Outlook Avenue in Hyde Park

#BREAKING: Cincinnati fire crews on scene of house fire on Outlook Avenue in Hyde Park

