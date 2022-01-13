Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Crews battle Hyde Park house fire

Cincinnati fire crews battled a house fire on Outlook Avenue earlier Thursday.
Cincinnati fire crews battled a house fire on Outlook Avenue earlier Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are battling a Hyde Park house fire early Thursday.

Flames broke out in the 3500 block of Outlook Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

At one point, firefighters reported the blaze was coming up through the first floor, according to emergency communication reports.

The fire was reported out by 6 a.m.

Fire crews say they are now putting out a few lingering “hot spots.”

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene at Hopple Street.
Police name victim, suspect in fatal Camp Washington shooting
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton County leaders recommend vaccination, masks at Bengals game; Bengals have no such requirements
A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky...
Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-275 for hours
A 32-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County overnight, according...
Driver killed in overnight crash
Elijah Michael
Have you seen him? Police search for missing 1-year-old

Latest News

The 7-day forecast calls for some snow chances
Accumulating snow possible this weekend
Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a stabbing at a Clifton hotel early Thursday.
Man stabbed at Clifton hotel, police say
Frenchman Minniefield
Hamilton detectives, relatives seeking new leads in 2004 cold case
Cincinnati police search for 21-month-old Elijah Michael
Father of missing Cincinnati toddler pleads for safe return