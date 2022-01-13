Edgewood City Schools closed Thursday due to social media threat, sheriff says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Edgewood City Schools the northern Cincinnati suburbs are shut down Thursday due to a social media threat, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing, said Chief Deputy Tony Dwyer.

He said an “online threat was circulating, preliminarily it appears to be a copy of previous threats made elsewhere and just edited, still investigating.”

Edgewood school officials referred FOX19 NOW to the superintendent’s office.

We left a message seeking comment.

