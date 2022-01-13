Father of missing Cincinnati toddler pleads for safe return

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The father of a Cincinnati toddler believed abducted Tuesday endures the hours of his son’s absence in a sleepless, fearful agony.

Elijah Michael is 21 months old, according to his father, Christopher Michael.

Elijah was picked up at a Hamilton Avenue apartment in College Hill about 2 p.m. Tuesday by his mother, Ivana Dasilva, who does not have legal custody of him, according to police.

It happened as Christopher’s grandmother was watching the boy.

“I’ve actually had him since he was a newborn,” Christopher said of his son. “[Ivana] breastfed him for two weeks and then went to jail. I’ve had him his entire baby stage. I’m everything he knows.”

The young father has no appetite—he’s forcing himself to eat. He says he got two hours of sleep last night, no more.

“I just want him back,” Christopher said. “I miss his little laughs, scream, his attitude even. He could tell me no; I don’t care at this point. I just wish he was here.”

Police say Dasilva’s destination is unknown but she frequents College Hill and Goshen.

Christopher says he has a protection order against her. She violated it previously in September 2020, according to arrest records out of Clermont County.

She is described as being “in poor mental health.”

Christopher fears Elijah is being neglected.

“Like not changing diapers, maybe crying endlessly, not being fed... My son doesn’t deserve that. He’s a perfect little angel. He’s not even old enough to know right or wrong yet. Him not getting the care he needs or the care he normally gets is dangerous... To me, it could hurt his mental state. It could mess him up for the rest of his life going through something traumatic.”

Elijah is described as 2′08′' and 35 pounds with blond hair and unknown eye color. His clothing description is unknown.

Dasilva may be driving a white Toyota Rav4 or a Silver Ford Bronco.

Anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati PD at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.