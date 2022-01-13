Fire causes $200K damage to Hyde Park home under renovation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire caused $200,000 in damage to a Hyde Park home under renovation early Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded when flames broke out in the 3500 block of Outlook Avenue shortly after 5 a.m, said District 1 Fire Chief Nathaniel Cash.

Neighbors reported the home was undergoing renovation and the back of it was on fire, he said,

Firefighters found a large working fire on both floors of the house. Once inside, they realized there also were holes in the floors and sections of stairways were missing due to the ongoing renovations, he said.

It took fire crews about 20 minutes to control the blaze but they remained on the scene for several hours looking for small areas of fire that may be hidden in the walls, according to Cash.

No smoke detectors were heard sounding.

One person was evaluated at the scene for trouble breathing but not transported to a hospital, Cash said.

It is unknown if this individual entered the structure, he said.

