Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fire causes $200K damage to Hyde Park home under renovation

Fire caused $200,000 in damage to a Hyde Park home under renovation early Thursday, according...
Fire caused $200,000 in damage to a Hyde Park home under renovation early Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire caused $200,000 in damage to a Hyde Park home under renovation early Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded when flames broke out in the 3500 block of Outlook Avenue shortly after 5 a.m, said District 1 Fire Chief Nathaniel Cash.

Neighbors reported the home was undergoing renovation and the back of it was on fire, he said,

Firefighters found a large working fire on both floors of the house. Once inside, they realized there also were holes in the floors and sections of stairways were missing due to the ongoing renovations, he said.

It took fire crews about 20 minutes to control the blaze but they remained on the scene for several hours looking for small areas of fire that may be hidden in the walls, according to Cash.

No smoke detectors were heard sounding.

One person was evaluated at the scene for trouble breathing but not transported to a hospital, Cash said.

It is unknown if this individual entered the structure, he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene at Hopple Street.
Police name victim, suspect in fatal Camp Washington shooting
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton County leaders recommend vaccination, masks at Bengals game; Bengals have no such requirements
A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky...
Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-275 for hours
A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Man charged in fatal Christmas morning hit-skip
A 32-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County overnight, according...
Driver killed in overnight crash

Latest News

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, in his Congressional office.
Warren Davidson apologizes for comparing vaccine, mask mandates to Nazi Germany
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 response
The 7-day forecast calls for some snow chances
Accumulating snow possible this weekend
program
Newport school district offers mental health program for parents