Hamilton County Court suspending jury trials due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Court is suspending jury trials starting Jan. 18 due to COVID-19, the court announced Thursday.

Hon. Terry Nester and Hon. Curt Kissinger announced jury trials will remain suspended till at least Feb. 7.

The pause only applies to jury trials that are not already in progress.

Other court hearings will go as scheduled with the below precautions in place:

Everyone is required to wear a mask

Everyone is asked to maintain 6′ of social distancing

Everyone is asked to use the hand sanitizer provided in dispensers throughout the courthouse

The Hamilton County Grand Jury will continue to hear cases.

