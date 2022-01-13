Hamilton detectives, relatives seeking new leads in 2004 cold case

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Detectives are pleading for new information to help them solve a nearly 20-year-old cold case.

According to Hamilton police, Frenchman Minniefield, 23, was shot and killed near S. Second Street and S. Front Street in Hamilton on Jan. 8, 2004.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near what was then Mahogany’s bar.

“He was a dresser, an outgoing young man,” Gregory Minniefield, Frenchman’s father, said. “He was the life of the party, and he was the light of my family.”

Detective Anthony Kiep was one of the officers who responded to the scene that night and is now working the case.

“Shooting outside of the bar, and Mr. Minniefield was found deceased about half a block from there, where he had fled from the scene,” Kiep said.

Gregory, Frenchman’s father, says his son frequented the bar and knew a lot of people there.

Both he and investigators believe there were witnesses to the murder, but say they have not cooperated with the investigation.

“There was quite a few people, a lot of commotion, a lot of yelling, screaming, several calls to the police,” Kiep said.

Frenchman left four children behind, according to Gregory.

The family holds on to hope that one day, they will see the case solved.

“It does not leave your heart,” Gregory said. “He’s with me all the time.”

Hamilton police are urging anyone with information to come forward and report what they know, no matter how long it has been, by calling (513) 868-5811.

