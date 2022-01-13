Contests
Man charged in fatal Christmas morning hit-skip

The suspected OVI-crash in West Price Hill killed a 28-year-old woman.
A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces charges in connection to the hit-skip crash that killed a woman in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.

The crash happened near a Sunoco gas station on West 8th Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police say Ladre Gibson, 28, was westbound on West 8th turning left onto Trenton Avenue when a driver in a Hyundai Tuscon, also westbound approaching Trenton Avenue, traveled left of center and hit Gibson’s car.

Both vehicles flipped. The Hyundai driver allegedly got out of the car and fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

EMS transported Gibson to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died, according to CPD.

Adam Deters, 35, of West Price Hill, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Jan. 11 charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after a crash.

His charging documents are not yet available, but a felony citation issued Dec. 25 allegedly ties him to the crash that killed Gibson.

The citation names Deters as the driver of a Hyundai Tucson in a crash during after which he failed to stop.

The crash referenced in the citation happened at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 at West 8th and Trenton Avenue.

Adam Deters
Adam Deters(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Deters is jailed on $600,000 in bonds across his three criminal counts.

Police said initially they suspect impairment as a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

