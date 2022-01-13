Contests
Man stabbed at Clifton hotel, police say

Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a stabbing at a Clifton hotel early Thursday.
Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a stabbing at a Clifton hotel early Thursday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a stabbing at a Clifton hotel early Thursday.

A man was stabbed in the chest at the Rest Inn off Central Parkway just before 3:30 a.m., police confirm.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police haven’t said what led up to the stabbing, or if any arrests were made.

They also have not said if they have any suspect information.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

