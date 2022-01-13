Man stabbed at Clifton hotel, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a stabbing at a Clifton hotel early Thursday.

A man was stabbed in the chest at the Rest Inn off Central Parkway just before 3:30 a.m., police confirm.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police haven’t said what led up to the stabbing, or if any arrests were made.

They also have not said if they have any suspect information.

