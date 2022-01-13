Multiple vehicles report blowouts on EB Norwood Lateral dispatchers say
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - The left lane on eastbound Norwood Lateral is open again after it was partially closed earlier this morning due to multiple vehicles reporting tire blowouts, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
At least seven vehicles were involved.
It’s not clear yet if the blowouts are due to debris in the road or a pothole, dispatchers say.
Norwood police are investigating.
The first blowout was reported near the Montgomery Road exit at 7:38 a.m., according to dispatch.
No injuries were reported.
