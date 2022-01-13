Multiple vehicles report blowouts on EB Norwood Lateral dispatchers say

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - The left lane on eastbound Norwood Lateral is open again after it was partially closed earlier this morning due to multiple vehicles reporting tire blowouts, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

At least seven vehicles were involved.

It’s not clear yet if the blowouts are due to debris in the road or a pothole, dispatchers say.

Norwood police are investigating.

According to OHGO, 2 left lanes are blocked on SR-562 East beyond Reading Rd to US-22/Montgomery Rd, due to a crash. @FOX19

The ramp from Reading Rd. go the Norwood Lateral is also CLOSED because of a disabled vehicle. pic.twitter.com/HKYVFpBDr1 — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) January 13, 2022

The first blowout was reported near the Montgomery Road exit at 7:38 a.m., according to dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

