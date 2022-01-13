Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Multiple vehicles report blowouts on EB Norwood Lateral dispatchers say

Multiple vehicles reported tire blowouts on the eastbound side of the Norwood Lateral Thursday...
Multiple vehicles reported tire blowouts on the eastbound side of the Norwood Lateral Thursday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.(WMBF/File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - The left lane on eastbound Norwood Lateral is open again after it was partially closed earlier this morning due to multiple vehicles reporting tire blowouts, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

At least seven vehicles were involved.

It’s not clear yet if the blowouts are due to debris in the road or a pothole, dispatchers say.

Norwood police are investigating.

The first blowout was reported near the Montgomery Road exit at 7:38 a.m., according to dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene at Hopple Street.
Police name victim, suspect in fatal Camp Washington shooting
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton County leaders recommend vaccination, masks at Bengals game; Bengals have no such requirements
A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky...
Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-275 for hours
A 32-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County overnight, according...
Driver killed in overnight crash
Elijah Michael
Have you seen him? Police search for missing 1-year-old

Latest News

Accused shooters in fake gender reveal party innocent due to lack of evidence, defense says
Trial begins in fake gender reveal party shooting that killed woman in 2017
Edgewood High School
Edgewood City Schools closed Thursday due to social media threat, sheriff says
Peter Gamble
Camp Washington homicide victim was youth coach, family says
Cincinnati fire crews battled a house fire on Outlook Avenue earlier Thursday.
Crews battle Hyde Park house fire