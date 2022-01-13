Contests
Special needs son found locked in basement, covered in feces: records show

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father pleaded no contest to a patient endangerment charge after his special needs son was found covered in feces inside a locked basement, according to court documents.

Colerain police were called last February to a home in the 3200 block of Struble Road for a welfare check, the documents show.

The officers found 63-year-old Marvin Powell’s developmentally disabled 31-year-old son locked in the basement, per court records.

His son was found covered in feces in a room that had nothing more than a bare mattress, records show.

Powell told authorities his son had not bathed in at least a month.

Powell kept a lock on the outside of the basement door and put cameras on the inside that allowed him to monitor his son, according to the documents.

The 63-year-old was taken to the Hamilton County Jail Wednesday and charged with patient endangerment, records show. He pleaded no contest to the charge.

Powell’s family declined an interview with FOX19 NOW when requested.

They did share a statement, saying the incident is a misunderstanding and Powell is not the guy he’s being portrayed as.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

