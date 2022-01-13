Tell City woman arrested in connection to death of 5-yr-old in Meade Co., Ky.

MEADE CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested, including a Tell CIty woman, in connection to the death of a five-year-old boy in Meade County.

The coroner from Harrison County, Indiana says the boy was Brayden Irwin.

Braydon Irwin. (Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home)

According to the child’s obituary, he died Monday at the Harrison County Hospital in Corydon.

The boy’s mother, Kayla Irwin of Tell City, is in the Meade County Jail facing a complicity to murder charge.

40-year-old Daniel Clemans of Payneville, Kentucky was also arrested and is facing a complicity to murder charge.

According to an arrest citation from Meade County court officials, those charges are in connection to the boy’s death.

Authorities say there might be more pending charges.

The two were arrested on Wednesday in Payneville, Kentucky during a traffic stop. Officials say they were arrested not that far from Clemans’ home.

Investigation into 5-yr-old’s death underway in Meade Co., Ky.

Documents state the initial investigation looked into the circumstance that led to the five-year-old not breathing.

That arrest citation shows the child was “seriously injured.”

The Meade County Sheriff says the boy’s mother was not on scene when the 911 call was made.

It states the boy was taken to the Harrison County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Harrison County Coroner says preliminary results show the child died from blunt force trauma.

Authorities say it will be six to eight weeks until the final results of the child’s death are released.

Both Kayla Irwin and Clemans are being held on a $250,000 bond each.

Their arraignment is set for next Wednesday, January 19.

