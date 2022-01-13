Contests
Tri-State schools deal with staff issues as omicron cases spread

classroom generic
classroom generic
By Chris Riva
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of Tri-State schools have closed their doors this week due to staffing shortages and low attendance during the latest COVID-19 surge.

School administrators have been juggling it all as they try to keep kids learning and healthy.

FOX19 NOW’s Chris Riva talked with Mason Superintendent Jonathan Cooper who had to fill in as a substitute teacher this week.

