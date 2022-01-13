Tri-State schools deal with staff issues as omicron cases spread
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of Tri-State schools have closed their doors this week due to staffing shortages and low attendance during the latest COVID-19 surge.
School administrators have been juggling it all as they try to keep kids learning and healthy.
>> LIST: School districts that have closed or switched to remote learning <<
FOX19 NOW’s Chris Riva talked with Mason Superintendent Jonathan Cooper who had to fill in as a substitute teacher this week.
