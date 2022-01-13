Tri-State schools deal with staff issues as omicron cases spread

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of Tri-State schools have closed their doors this week due to staffing shortages and low attendance during the latest COVID-19 surge.

School administrators have been juggling it all as they try to keep kids learning and healthy.

>> LIST: School districts that have closed or switched to remote learning <<

FOX19 NOW’s Chris Riva talked with Mason Superintendent Jonathan Cooper who had to fill in as a substitute teacher this week.

