Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Vigil held for man slain in Camp Washington shooting

The man described as a father to the entire community was killed Wednesday afternoon.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Kody Fisher and Payton Marshall
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim gunned down during an argument at a Camp Washington gas station in broad daylight Wednesday was a youth coach who worked to make his community a better place, his family says.

Jearid Irvin, 48, was killed about 1 p.m. at the Shell gas station off Hopple Street and Interstate 75, Cincinnati police say.

Police arrested the suspect, Peter Gamble “immediately” after the shooting, according to District 5 Captain Craig Gregoire.

Gamble is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a murder charge. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The victim’s family says Irvin taught basketball and football to youth for more than 20 years.

He also realized a life-long dream in the past year by opening his own food truck, the “Sticky’s Soul Food Breakfast Truck.”

The family gathered for a vigil Thursday evening with posters, signs and candles.

Crystal Irvin, once Jearid’s wife, now his widow, wonders why the shooter resorted to violence. “You didn’t have to do that,” she said.

“He’s not a violent person,” Crystal continued, speaking of Jearid. “He wouldn’t touch a gun. He wouldn’t have a gun.”

Shynise Irvin is one of Jearid’s daughters.

“My father was an important man to me, so it’s important to me and it’s really important to everybody who is here because my daddy loved so many people, and so many people loved my daddy,” she remarked.

“I don’t know how to feel,” said Jeriah Irvin, another of Jearid’s daughters. “My daddy was everything.”

The family say Jaerid was more than a father to his own children, that he was also a father to the community.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene at Hopple Street.
Police name victim, suspect in fatal Camp Washington shooting
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton County leaders recommend vaccination, masks at Bengals game; Bengals have no such requirements
A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Man charged in fatal Christmas morning hit-skip
A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky...
Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-275 for hours
The father said his son was found on Thursday.
Father of Cincinnati toddler says son found safe

Latest News

Becoming a stem cell donor is as easy as receiving a cheek swab, according to representatives...
Stem cell donors needed as shortage threatens families in need
A Talawanda Middle School teacher is on paid administrative leave.
More allegations against Tri-State teacher accused of inappropriate touching
Little Dutch Bakery in Mt. Healthy will close at the end of January.
Tri-State bakery open for 101 years announces permanent closure
Accused shooters in fake gender reveal party innocent due to lack of evidence, defense says
Officers who responded to deadly gender reveal party shooting take the stand
classroom generic
Tri-State schools deal with staff issues as omicron cases spread