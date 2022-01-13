Vigil held for man slain in Camp Washington shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim gunned down during an argument at a Camp Washington gas station in broad daylight Wednesday was a youth coach who worked to make his community a better place, his family says.

Jearid Irvin, 48, was killed about 1 p.m. at the Shell gas station off Hopple Street and Interstate 75, Cincinnati police say.

Police arrested the suspect, Peter Gamble “immediately” after the shooting, according to District 5 Captain Craig Gregoire.

Gamble is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a murder charge. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The victim’s family says Irvin taught basketball and football to youth for more than 20 years.

He also realized a life-long dream in the past year by opening his own food truck, the “Sticky’s Soul Food Breakfast Truck.”

The family gathered for a vigil Thursday evening with posters, signs and candles.

Crystal Irvin, once Jearid’s wife, now his widow, wonders why the shooter resorted to violence. “You didn’t have to do that,” she said.

“He’s not a violent person,” Crystal continued, speaking of Jearid. “He wouldn’t touch a gun. He wouldn’t have a gun.”

Shynise Irvin is one of Jearid’s daughters.

“My father was an important man to me, so it’s important to me and it’s really important to everybody who is here because my daddy loved so many people, and so many people loved my daddy,” she remarked.

“I don’t know how to feel,” said Jeriah Irvin, another of Jearid’s daughters. “My daddy was everything.”

The family say Jaerid was more than a father to his own children, that he was also a father to the community.

