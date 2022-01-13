Contests
Watching a potential snow storm this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be dry and mild yet again. Temperatures tonight will fall to the low 30s or near freezing by Thursday morning. We will enjoy another mild day tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. It looks mainly dry but light rain or snow will be possible. It will not amount to anything at all.

Friday will also be dry and quiet but colder with a high of 36. Saturday we will see a small chance for light snow with cloudy skies and cold weather. High 30. It will be cold at Paul Brown Stadium so grab all the layers if you are going to the game.

Our chance for snow showers Sunday is still uncertain. However, one model bring significant snow to the region while another long range model has almost nothing here. We have to watch the track of this storm closely because that will dictate how much snow we get. At this time, I would prepare for snow Sunday through much of the day. Snow continues Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The snow will end Tuesday with cold weather.

