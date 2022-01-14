Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

13 displaced in 2-alarm Pendleton fire

More than a dozen residents were displaced in a two-alarm Pendleton apartment fire early...
More than a dozen residents were displaced in a two-alarm Pendleton apartment fire early Friday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than a dozen residents were displaced in a two-alarm Pendleton apartment fire early Friday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

No injuries were reported when fire crews responded to the three-story building in the 1200 block of Spring Street about 5 a.m., according to District 1 Fire Chief Louis Arnold.

Firefighters saw moderate smoke showing from the third floor and roof before they went in.

Residents in two of the three apartments had self-evacuated, and firefighters helped those in the remaining apartment quickly get out, Arnold said.

Firefighters had difficulty locating the fire since it was burning inside a wall in the second-story apartment.

Once they found that, they were able to knock the bulk of the fire down but extensive overhauling was required to reach all the interior spaces it had spread to, according to Arnold.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be electrical. The Cincinnati Building Department was asked to inspect the building.

All three apartments are “untenable,” displacing three families, or 13 people in all, Arnold said.

The American Red Cross was summoned to help the residents find temporary places to stay.

Damage was set at $40,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Dutch Bakery in Mt. Healthy will close at the end of January.
Tri-State bakery open for 101 years announces permanent closure
The father said his son was found on Thursday.
Father of Cincinnati toddler says son found safe
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
There's a possibility of snow in the forecast for the Tri-State this weekend.
Accumulating snow possible this weekend
Officers found the girl early Thursday.
Addyston police identify teen found early Thursday

Latest News

FOX19 NOW/file
Snow: Here’s what to expect this weekend
Police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill early Friday.
Man found fatally shot in street, Cincinnati police say
Becoming a stem cell donor is as easy as receiving a cheek swab, according to representatives...
Stem cell donors needed as shortage threatens families in need
A Talawanda Middle School teacher is on paid administrative leave.
More allegations against Tri-State teacher accused of inappropriate touching