13 displaced in 2-alarm Pendleton fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than a dozen residents were displaced in a two-alarm Pendleton apartment fire early Friday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

No injuries were reported when fire crews responded to the three-story building in the 1200 block of Spring Street about 5 a.m., according to District 1 Fire Chief Louis Arnold.

Firefighters saw moderate smoke showing from the third floor and roof before they went in.

Residents in two of the three apartments had self-evacuated, and firefighters helped those in the remaining apartment quickly get out, Arnold said.

Firefighters had difficulty locating the fire since it was burning inside a wall in the second-story apartment.

Once they found that, they were able to knock the bulk of the fire down but extensive overhauling was required to reach all the interior spaces it had spread to, according to Arnold.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be electrical. The Cincinnati Building Department was asked to inspect the building.

All three apartments are “untenable,” displacing three families, or 13 people in all, Arnold said.

The American Red Cross was summoned to help the residents find temporary places to stay.

Damage was set at $40,000.

