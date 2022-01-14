Contests
Bengals drop 'Rule the Playoffs' hype video

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field prior to the first half of an...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field prior to the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Who Dey Nation, it’s been a long and bumpy road these past few seasons. Through the heartache and defeats, it has all led to this: the return of playoff football to Paul Brown Stadium.

If you weren’t ready for Saturday’s game already, the Bengals hype video will fix that.

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium is 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

