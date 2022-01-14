Bengals drop ‘Rule the Playoffs’ hype video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Who Dey Nation, it’s been a long and bumpy road these past few seasons. Through the heartache and defeats, it has all led to this: the return of playoff football to Paul Brown Stadium.

If you weren’t ready for Saturday’s game already, the Bengals hype video will fix that.

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium is 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

