Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Britney Spears rips sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent news interview, says she disgusted

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities say they are investigating Spears for misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home said the singer struck her. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, that deputies responded to Spears home after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Britney Spears posted on social media saying she had a fever so bad that it could be the end, but she’s still taking shots at her sister Jamie Lynn over the release of her book and the recent interview she had.

She posted a tweet about having a fever as high as 104 and complained that her security wouldn’t leave her alone. But what seem to have made her fever worse was watching her sister’s interview with the press.

Britney Spears posted on social media saying she had a fever so bad that it could be the end,...
Britney Spears posted on social media saying she had a fever so bad that it could be the end, but she’s still taking shots at her sister Jamie Lynn over the release of her book and the recent interview she had.(Screenshot)

Britney then expressed on social media things that really bothered her about the interview.

“The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs ... I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.”

She added, “Everything was always given to her.”

She ended the post wishing her sister well and hopes for the success of her book, while also slamming her family saying that they “pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”

In a recent interview with People magazine, she pretty much wanted to clear the air with everyone, including sister Britney that she “only tried to be helpful.”

RELATED STORIES:

‘I’ve only ever tried to be helpful’: Jamie Lynn Spears expresses love for sister Britney amid the drama

Jamie Lynn Spears claims parents pushed her to abort teen pregnancy; Britney couldn’t know

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad’s removal

EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Britney Spears court filing says conservatorship should end

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father said his son was found on Thursday.
Father of Cincinnati toddler says son found safe
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
There's a possibility of snow in the forecast for the Tri-State this weekend.
Accumulating snow possible this weekend
Officers found the girl early Thursday.
Addyston police identify teen found early Thursday
Little Dutch Bakery in Mt. Healthy will close at the end of January.
Tri-State bakery open for 101 years announces permanent closure

Latest News

Police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill early Friday.
Man found fatally shot in street, Cincinnati police say
Short explainer of seditious conspiracy and what could happen next in the January 6th...
What could happen next in investigation of Jan. 6
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop
Three gang members and one gang associate charged in fatal shooting of LAPD officer.
Gang members arrested for LA Cop's murder