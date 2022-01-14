Can you help CVG identify this man?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man, the myth, the legend.. but who is he?

The folks at CVG are wondering the same thing.

Apparently, the subject of this hand-drawn caricature left it behind in a CVG parking lot after returning from Las Vegas—whether intentionally or accidentally, we don’t know.

Now CVG officials (or whoever runs its Twitter account, at the very least) are trying to return it to him.

The man’s facial expressions might be slightly exaggerated, the tweet notes.

But assuming some measure of fidelity, we’re looking for a bespectacled, bearded fellow with arched eyebrows and a jaunty combover whose head is roughly twice as large as the rest of his body.

If you know the man or see him, you’re urged to.. tell him we said whats up.

You might also reply to the airport’s tweet, they’d probably get a kick out of it.

Here’s to the weekend. Go Bengals.

