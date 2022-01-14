Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Canada: COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for truckers crossing border

By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Canada’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for truck drivers crossing the border starts Saturday.

The government clarified on Thursday that all truckers who enter Canada must be fully vaccinated, whether they are Canadian citizens or foreign nationals.

That clarification came a day after a government spokesperson mistakenly said Canadian truckers would be exempt.

The Canadian government announced the mandate in mid-November, setting a Jan. 15 date for it to take effect.

Unvaccinated American truckers will be turned back at the border, while unvaccinated Canadian truckers will have to quarantine and undergo testing.

The U.S. will place a similar mandate on Canadian truckers on Jan. 22.

Some are concerned the mandates will further interrupt already strained supply chains, which would likely worsen inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Dutch Bakery in Mt. Healthy will close at the end of January.
Tri-State bakery open for 101 years announces permanent closure
The father said his son was found on Thursday.
Father of Cincinnati toddler says son found safe
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
There's a possibility of snow in the forecast for the Tri-State this weekend.
Accumulating snow possible this weekend
Officers found the girl early Thursday.
Addyston police identify teen found early Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in...
With its agenda stuck, White House puts focus back on infrastructure
Black lab rescued days after Seattle home collapses in landslide. (Source: KING via CNN...
WATCH: Dog rescued from collapsed house 6 days after landslide
Some areas of the Tri-State may see 2 to 4" of snow Sunday with higher totals farther south and...
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: When to expect snow
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the upcoming deadline for ACA...
Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday