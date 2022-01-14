Cincinnati showing its stripes for Who Dey Nation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city is nothing but orange and black ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals playoff game Saturday.

From the Bengals faithful to FC Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Reds, everyone in the Queen City is showing love for Who Dey Nation.

From the past to the present, fans are also sending in photos showing their Bengals pride today:

Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a proclamation declaring Jan. 15, 2022, as “Who Dey Day” in Cincinnati.

Needless to say, the love for the Bengals cannot be missed no matter where you look.

ToDEY is @Bengals spirit dey for City employees. Who is ready for gamedey?! pic.twitter.com/4i97aNIh98 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) January 14, 2022

To help cheer on the @Bengals, the Ark Encounter (which is located just south of Cincinnati) is lit in the team's color this week as they enter the NFL playoffs! pic.twitter.com/FvbssrJaTM — Ark Encounter (@ArkEncounter) January 12, 2022

On Friday, FOX19 NOW toured a few (of the many) area bakeries, restaurants and bars with Bengal’s-themed goodies.

Here’s a running list of the spots we stopped at. (Know of one not on the list that needs some love on social media? Click here to let us know.)

Busken Bakery: Joe Burrow Long Johns, Bengal striped iced cookies, cupcakes, donuts and cakes.

Esoteric Brewing Co. will host a watch party at it’s E. McMillan location. That starts at 1. You can enjoy brews and delicious Fried Chicken from Decibel Korean Fried Chicken.

Del Gardo’s Cannoli in Covington is serving up “The Playoff Cannoli”- It features a rich Oreo cannoli cream filling in white chocolate dipped shell with an orange chocolate drizzle. It’s amazing.

The Governor in Milford - Dive into the Joe Burrow-ito or the Ja’Marr Chase burger.

