Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fatal shooting in College Hill, police say

Cincinnati police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill early Friday.
Cincinnati police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill early Friday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill early Friday.

Lantana Avenue is shut down until further notice at West North Bend Road while police investigate.

They said a bypasser called 911 about 2:30 a.m. and told dispatches a body was in the street off West North Bend Road and Lantana Avenue.

First responders found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no witnesses, and there are no suspects at this time, according to police.

FOX19 NOW Morning News will be live with all the latest developments starting at 4:30.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father said his son was found on Thursday.
Father of Cincinnati toddler says son found safe
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
There's a possibility of snow in the forecast for the Tri-State this weekend.
Accumulating snow possible this weekend
Officers found the girl early Thursday.
Addyston police identify teen found early Thursday
A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Man charged in fatal Christmas morning hit-skip

Latest News

Becoming a stem cell donor is as easy as receiving a cheek swab, according to representatives...
Stem cell donors needed as shortage threatens families in need
A Talawanda Middle School teacher is on paid administrative leave.
More allegations against Tri-State teacher accused of inappropriate touching
Little Dutch Bakery in Mt. Healthy will close at the end of January.
Tri-State bakery open for 101 years announces permanent closure
Accused shooters in fake gender reveal party innocent due to lack of evidence, defense says
Officers who responded to deadly gender reveal party shooting take the stand