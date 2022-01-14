Fatal shooting in College Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill early Friday.

Lantana Avenue is shut down until further notice at West North Bend Road while police investigate.

They said a bypasser called 911 about 2:30 a.m. and told dispatches a body was in the street off West North Bend Road and Lantana Avenue.

First responders found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no witnesses, and there are no suspects at this time, according to police.

FOX19 NOW Morning News will be live with all the latest developments starting at 4:30.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.