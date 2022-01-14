Light up orange: Tri-State attractions show support for the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many landmarks and attractions around the Tri-State are lighting up orange in support of the Bengals playoff game on Saturday.

A must-see is a house located on Tranquility Court in Batavia that is decked out in Bengals spirit.

The Purple People Bridge has gone orange as a proud member of Who Dey Nation. The lights will be on Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

“The Purple People Bridge is a proud member of Who Dey Nation and thrilled to show its support for our Cincinnati Bengals, “Newport Southbank Bridge Company President Will Weber said. “Lighting the bridge in Bengal orange will help show the game’s national TV audience that our entire community is behind the Bengals and pulling for a win against those dreaded Raiders.”

With the recent announcement of the Bengals hosting a playoff game this Saturday, the Purple People Bridge is working directly with the Cincinnati Bengals Organization to light up the bridge in orange to cheer on the Bengals for a big win against the Las Vegas Raiders! #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/wtk6BYhJVG — Purple People Bridge (@PurplePeopleBri) January 12, 2022

In support of the Bengals, Total Quality Logistics is lit up orange and black.

The “Florence Y’all” water tower and the Fort Thomas Tower are joining in.

The Ark Encounter, just south of Cincinnati, will be shining in the team’s colors.

To help cheer on the @Bengals, the Ark Encounter (which is located just south of Cincinnati) is lit in the team's color this week as they enter the NFL playoffs! pic.twitter.com/FvbssrJaTM — Ark Encounter (@ArkEncounter) January 12, 2022

Another downtown staple, the Heritage Bank Center has gone orange.

Heritage Bank Center showing support for the Bengals. (FOX19 NOW)

Newport on the Levee is inviting fans to show their stripes and cheer on the home team.

A local sports team is also showing their support by changing their logo.

Other notable landmarks throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will light up starting on Friday night, including Great American Ball Park, Great American Building, Music Hall, Kings Island, Union Terminal, Fifth-Third bank building, Fountain Square and the CINCINNATI sign on the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Kickoff for the Bengals vs. Raiders game at Paul Brown Stadium is at 4:30 p.m.

