Light up orange: Tri-State attractions show support for the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many landmarks and attractions around the Tri-State are lighting up orange in support of the Bengals playoff game on Saturday.
A must-see is a house located on Tranquility Court in Batavia that is decked out in Bengals spirit.
The Purple People Bridge has gone orange as a proud member of Who Dey Nation. The lights will be on Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
“The Purple People Bridge is a proud member of Who Dey Nation and thrilled to show its support for our Cincinnati Bengals, “Newport Southbank Bridge Company President Will Weber said. “Lighting the bridge in Bengal orange will help show the game’s national TV audience that our entire community is behind the Bengals and pulling for a win against those dreaded Raiders.”
In support of the Bengals, Total Quality Logistics is lit up orange and black.
The “Florence Y’all” water tower and the Fort Thomas Tower are joining in.
The Ark Encounter, just south of Cincinnati, will be shining in the team’s colors.
Another downtown staple, the Heritage Bank Center has gone orange.
Newport on the Levee is inviting fans to show their stripes and cheer on the home team.
A local sports team is also showing their support by changing their logo.
Other notable landmarks throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will light up starting on Friday night, including Great American Ball Park, Great American Building, Music Hall, Kings Island, Union Terminal, Fifth-Third bank building, Fountain Square and the CINCINNATI sign on the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Kickoff for the Bengals vs. Raiders game at Paul Brown Stadium is at 4:30 p.m.
