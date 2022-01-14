Contests
Man found fatally shot in street, Cincinnati police say

Police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill early Friday.
Police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill early Friday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:19 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill early Friday.

Lantana Avenue is shut down until further notice at West North Bend Road while police investigate.

They said a bypasser called 911 about 2:30 a.m. and told dispatches a body was in the street off West North Bend Road and Lantana Avenue.

First responders found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no witnesses and no suspects at this time, according to police.

FOX19 NOW Morning News is live at the scene with all the latest developments starting at 4:30.

