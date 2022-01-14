Mayweather Boxing and Fitness set for grand opening in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mayweather Boxing and Fitness will open its latest facility in Hyde Park on Saturday.

The Hype Park location is part of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Money Team’s plan to open 500 of these facilities nationwide.

“Floyd is excited to come to the Tri-State,” said Danny Calhoun, Hyde Park franchise owner. “He really wants the people here to experience what it’s like to work out like Floyd, and he wants to share his techniques with the people in Cincinnati.”

The boxing gym has something for everyone to get the Floyd Mayweather experience on a budget.

“We have a treadmill, we have rowing machines, we have all of the heavy bags Floyd would use for a fight,” explained Calhoun. “We also have speed bags and a personal training area. It’s a bigtime gym.”

Of course, you can find Money Team merchandise, and just because there are so many amenities, doesn’t mean the prices will be high.

“The prices are affordable,” Calhoun said. “Remember, if you’re buying a Lamborghini, you’re not going to get it for dirt cheap, but this price is right in between. It’s a good, sweet spot for something with the quality of a Lamborghini.”

Now, Mayweather Jr. won’t be on hand for the grand opening Saturday as he preps for an upcoming fight.

