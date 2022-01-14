Contests
Middletown City Schools mourning death of staff member

Matthew Combs
Matthew Combs(Middletown City Schools)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown City Schools is mourning the loss of staff member Matthew Combs who died Thursday.

According to Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr., Combs, 32, worked in their technology department. He ensured Chromebooks and hotspots were delivered, fixed, and in the hands of the students.

“This morning, we asked his colleagues and friends in the Technology Department to write a few words about Matthew,” the school said in a statement. “ Matt was the heart and soul of the student intern program at ‘The Spot’ in Middletown High School, which he helped develop and create. He always had a smile and was willing to help anyone at any time. We will miss Matthew, especially his kindness and friendship. Please keep his family and colleagues in your thoughts.”

Funeral arrangements can be seen here.

