Middletown woman charged with killing sister still incompetent for trial, judge says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of killing her sister is still incompetent to stand trial on multiple charges including murder, a Butler County judge said Thursday.

Monia Pennington’s competency will be reviewed again on Feb. 24, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Spaeth’s bailiff.

Pennington was indicted last year in her sister’s October 20, 2021 shooting death and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents.

She told Middletown police the death of her sister, Pamela Pennington, was meant to be a murder-suicide, a city spokeswoman has said.

Monica Pennigton also admitted to shooting her sister during an argument and alcohol was involved, according to the police chief.

She is being held in lieu of $650,000 bond at the Butler County Jail.

