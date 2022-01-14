Contests
Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-drawn congressional map

Ohio Supreme Court's majority said the map of U.S. House districts was drawn strategically to advantage Republicans.(State of Ohio)
Ohio Supreme Court’s majority said the map of U.S. House districts was drawn strategically to advantage Republicans.(State of Ohio)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a new map of the state’s 15 congressional districts as gerrymandered, sending the blueprint back for another try.

The 4-3 decision Friday returns the process to the powerful Ohio Redistricting Commission, which was already reconstituting to re-draw legislative maps rejected earlier this week.

The court’s majority said the map of U.S. House districts was drawn strategically to advantage Republicans. Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that set up a new system to avoid gerrymandering.

Gov. DeWine signs bill approving new Ohio congressional map

Voting rights and Democratic groups challenged the map as “unduly” favoring one party, a constitutional violation. Republicans had defended the map as “highly competitive.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

