Snow: Here’s what to expect this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A big system will dive south and east from the Northern Rockies bringing the chance of snow to the FOX19 NOW viewing area Sunday.

It’s not quite clear yet how far west that will be.

Most models call for an inch of accumulation line near Interstate 71 with deeper accumulations farther east, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Downtown Cincinnati could see up to 2 inches. Some of us could see less than an inch up to 3 inches.

A shift of 10 miles east or west will mean a big difference in snow totals at any location, he added.

Snow will begin Sunday afternoon and stop late in the evening with flurries continuing into Monday.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s and upper teens.

If you are heading to Paul Brown Stadium to watch the Cincinnati Bengals playoff matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, be sure to bundle up.

Temperatures will be in the 20s most, if not all, of the day.

FOX19 NOW will continue to keep a close watch on the approaching storm Sunday.

