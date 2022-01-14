Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Stem cell donors needed as shortage threatens families in need

Becoming a donor is as easy as receiving a cheek swab.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is an urgent need for more potential stem cell donors worldwide, according to a non-profit.

Representatives with the blood cancer organization “DKMS” believe the pandemic is playing a role in it.

“The last two years, because of COVID, has caused a decrease in donor drives that are able to happen, and that’s devastating for these families and the patients that are waiting for a match,” Olivia Haddox, DKMS Donor Recruitment Coordinator, said.

In December 2021, FOX19 told you about a Cincinnati woman, Kaelynn Speed, who donated her stem cells to save the life of a little boy, Mads Pomranky, who was fighting leukemia.

Haddox says becoming a donor like Speed is easy to do. Once someone signs up, they will receive a cheek swab kit. The sample is then sent to a lab, and the person is added to the donor registry.

According to Haddox, matches are based on DNA, not blood type.

“It’s really incredible - once someone receives those stem cells or that marrow, if it is a different blood type, for the rest of their life, they’ll start producing that different blood type,” Haddox said.

Once someone is a confirmed match and donor, Haddox said there are two ways to collect the stem cells. Most of the time, it is done peripherally over a period of four to eight hours.

“We’ll take blood out of one arm. It’ll be filtered through a machine,” Haddox said. “We’ll collect it, the stem cells, in a bag, and then your blood will actually return back to the opposite arm, so you don’t actually lose any blood that day. You just lose stem cells, which you do regenerate within a few weeks.”

Less often, Haddox said they will collect liquid marrow directly from the bone in an outpatient procedure.

“They put you under,” Haddox said. “It’ll take about an hour or two to remove the marrow, which we remove from your lower back pelvic area using a special syringe.”

The donation is then shipped off to the person who needs it.

“It comes in a bag. They hook it up on an IV, connect it to the patient, and that is what they will receive,” Haddox said.

The stem cells, per Haddox, help rebuild the recipient’s immune system, working as a cure for numerous blood cancers.

That’s why DKMS is hoping more people will sign up for the registry to possibly save a life.

“What we want is what happened with Mads and Kaelynn,” Haddox said. “His doctor searched the registry, and there was someone waiting and ready to go.”

Haddox says there are some side effects for possible donors, like fatigue and soreness.

She added that they are always trying to diversify the registry since matches ideally need to be a 10 out of 10.

To be eligible to become a potential donor, you must be between 18 and 55 years old and in good general health.

Haddox said you can register online or at in in-person event for free.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene at Hopple Street.
Police name victim, suspect in fatal Camp Washington shooting
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton County leaders recommend vaccination, masks at Bengals game; Bengals have no such requirements
A crash on West 8th Street in West Price Hill on Christmas morning.
Man charged in fatal Christmas morning hit-skip
A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky...
Crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-275 for hours
The father said his son was found on Thursday.
Father of Cincinnati toddler says son found safe

Latest News

A Talawanda Middle School teacher is on paid administrative leave.
More allegations against Tri-State teacher accused of inappropriate touching
Little Dutch Bakery in Mt. Healthy will close at the end of January.
Tri-State bakery open for 101 years announces permanent closure
Accused shooters in fake gender reveal party innocent due to lack of evidence, defense says
Officers who responded to deadly gender reveal party shooting take the stand
classroom generic
Tri-State schools deal with staff issues as omicron cases spread