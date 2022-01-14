Tri-State bakery open for 101 years announces permanent closure

MT. HEALTHY (WXIX) - A bakery that’s stood for more than a century in Mt. Healthy is closing its doors.

Little Dutch Bakery will close permanently at the end of January.

The bakery will remain open on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the month.

Chris Girmann, the bakery’s president and a third-generation owner, announced the news in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“I hate to close the bakery, but we want to focus on our health and energy and on things we never have the chance to do,” Girmann said, later mentioning that he’s an avid kayaker.

Girmann adds he is looking for new owners to take over the storefront, which he describes as a “turnkey operation.”

Hey everyone. Please watch video. Posted by Little Dutch Bakery on Thursday, January 13, 2022

His grandfather first opened the business in 1920. He himself is a 40-year veteran of the bakery on Hamilton Avenue.

He appeared to contract COVID last September, posting a note on Sept. 30 to dispel rumors that he had “passed on.”

Girmann returned from the hospital on Oct. 2. The bakery briefly closed around that time before reopening in the middle of the month.

Update. Rumor to rest ! Customer was told from town over. I passed on. Nope kids. Still here. RUMORS. 😂😂. My... Posted by Little Dutch Bakery on Thursday, September 30, 2021

