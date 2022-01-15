1 dead in Grant County crash, police say
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday night after a crash in Grant County, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash happened around 9:23 p.m. in the 6600 block of Warsaw Road.
Michael Goodlett, 38, of Glencoe, was crossed the center line into oncoming traffic in a Mazda 6, KSP says.
Goodlett struck Harvey Nunn, 46, of Williamstown, in a Ford Focus, police say.
The Grant County Coroner pronounced Nunn dead at the scene.
No word on whether Goodlett was injured.
KSP’s investigation is ongoing.
