ATF offering reward after Middletown firearm burglary

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward following a burglary of firearms at a Middletown store Saturday morning.

According to a news release, a reward of up to $12,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in the burglary of NYC3, a federally licensed firearm dealer located on Roosevelt Boulevard.

ATF says that several unknown suspects forced the business open and stole approximately 30 firearms.

The burglary is being investigated by ATF’s Columbus Field Division as well as the Middletown Police Department.

