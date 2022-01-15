Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals tailgate early ahead of first playoff game

Bengals fans tailgate at Longworth Hall ahead of Saturday's big playoff game.
Bengals fans tailgate at Longworth Hall ahead of Saturday's big playoff game.(WXIX)
By Drew Amman
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several Bengals fans started tailgating early ahead of the team’s first playoff game since 2015.

Some fans started tailgating around 5:30 a.m. for the 4:30 p.m. home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Derrick Dixon and his friends celebrated their 20-year tailgate reunion Saturday at Longworth Hall.

“They call me the gatekeeper. I’m the first person to arrive at Longworth Hall every week,” Dixon said.

>> Lifelong Bengals fan hopes to leave sadness behind with playoff win

Josh Boeckmann and his crew come to Longworth Hall every game, but they have been bringing along the “Burrow Bus” for the past couple of years.

“All it is is plugging it up at night, this thing is 1988, they don’t build those things like that anymore, this thing is a well-oiled machine,” Boeckmann said.

Their tailgating plan has been in the works for at least three days.

“It’s great, got everybody together, got about 17 of us, met at Sam’s Parking lot in Florence about seven this morning, a lot of preparation, good family atmosphere,” Danny Roundtree said.

Joe Nuxall Way to Vine Street is closed. All of Freedom Way will be closed after the game.

The Bengals will be playing against the Los Angeles Raiders at 4:30 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Dutch Bakery in Mt. Healthy will close at the end of January.
Tri-State bakery open for 101 years announces permanent closure
Some areas of the Tri-State may see 2 to 4" of snow Sunday with higher totals farther south and...
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: When to expect snow
Police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill early Friday.
Man found fatally shot in street, Cincinnati police say
The Hamilton Police Department has announced the termination of an officer for allegedly having...
Hamilton police officer fired for allegedly having sex while on-duty
The man faces a maximum possible sentence of 58 years in prison.
Man accused of raping teen at gunpoint during home break-in

Latest News

Moeller student section
The Final Quarter 1-14-22
Mayweather Boxing and Fitness set for grand opening in Hyde Park
Mayweather Boxing and Fitness set for grand opening in Hyde Park
Jamill Greene, a lifelong Bengals, hopes to change his social media picture with a victory on...
Lifelong Bengals fan hopes to leave sadness behind with playoff win
You'll see a lot of orange around Cincinnati this weekend.
Light up orange: Tri-State attractions show support for the Bengals