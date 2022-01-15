Bengals tailgate early ahead of first playoff game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several Bengals fans started tailgating early ahead of the team’s first playoff game since 2015.

Some fans started tailgating around 5:30 a.m. for the 4:30 p.m. home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Derrick Dixon and his friends celebrated their 20-year tailgate reunion Saturday at Longworth Hall.

“They call me the gatekeeper. I’m the first person to arrive at Longworth Hall every week,” Dixon said.

Josh Boeckmann and his crew come to Longworth Hall every game, but they have been bringing along the “Burrow Bus” for the past couple of years.

“All it is is plugging it up at night, this thing is 1988, they don’t build those things like that anymore, this thing is a well-oiled machine,” Boeckmann said.

Their tailgating plan has been in the works for at least three days.

“It’s great, got everybody together, got about 17 of us, met at Sam’s Parking lot in Florence about seven this morning, a lot of preparation, good family atmosphere,” Danny Roundtree said.

Joe Nuxall Way to Vine Street is closed. All of Freedom Way will be closed after the game.

The Bengals will be playing against the Los Angeles Raiders at 4:30 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium.

