Family mourns 19-year-old killed in Walnut Hills armed robbery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of 19-year-old Jalen Shepard calls his killing during an armed robbery last week senseless.

Jalen was shot on Jan. 2, a Sunday afternoon. Officers found him shot in the 800 block of Beecher Street in Walnut Hills. He died at the hospital.

The 12 days since then have been extraordinarily painful for his loved ones.

“He lights the room up anytime he walks into any room,” said Mulan Hernandes, Jalen’s sister. “A one-of-a-kind person.”

The family is keeping the 19-year-old in their hearts.

“Remembering the good memories about him and remembering all the laughs that e had with him, because he was just so full of energy and just a jokester,” Mulan said.

Mulan says Jalen didn’t know the person who shot him.

Police say that is 27-year-old Jermel Spencer. CPD officers arrested Spencer last Thursday on a murder warrant in connection to Jalen’s death.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says Spencer had been a fugitive since 2018 when he skipped a court date for weapons and drug charges.

“This is honestly just super sad that he didn’t go to his court date and wasn’t arrested, ‘cause maybe this wouldn’t have happened,” Mulan said.

But Jalen’s family isn’t pointing fingers.

“We can’t really live in the past,” Mulan said. “We can’t hold anger towards anyone, ‘cause the more anger we hold towards that person, the more we walk around and bear that weight.”

Spencer will be in court next Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

