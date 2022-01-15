Contests
Family mourns 19-year-old killed in Walnut Hills armed robbery

A man formerly on the run from the criminal justice system is charged in the 19-year-old’s death.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of 19-year-old Jalen Shepard calls his killing during an armed robbery last week senseless.

Jalen was shot on Jan. 2, a Sunday afternoon. Officers found him shot in the 800 block of Beecher Street in Walnut Hills. He died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating a Sunday shooting in Walnut Hills that left a 19-year-old...
Homicide detectives are investigating a Sunday shooting in Walnut Hills that left a 19-year-old dead.(WXIX)

The 12 days since then have been extraordinarily painful for his loved ones.

“He lights the room up anytime he walks into any room,” said Mulan Hernandes, Jalen’s sister. “A one-of-a-kind person.”

The family is keeping the 19-year-old in their hearts.

“Remembering the good memories about him and remembering all the laughs that e had with him, because he was just so full of energy and just a jokester,” Mulan said.

Jalen Shepard (left) was shot to death in Walnut Hills in early January.
Jalen Shepard (left) was shot to death in Walnut Hills in early January.(Provided)

Mulan says Jalen didn’t know the person who shot him.

Police say that is 27-year-old Jermel Spencer. CPD officers arrested Spencer last Thursday on a murder warrant in connection to Jalen’s death.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says Spencer had been a fugitive since 2018 when he skipped a court date for weapons and drug charges.

“This is honestly just super sad that he didn’t go to his court date and wasn’t arrested, ‘cause maybe this wouldn’t have happened,” Mulan said.

But Jalen’s family isn’t pointing fingers.

“We can’t really live in the past,” Mulan said. “We can’t hold anger towards anyone, ‘cause the more anger we hold towards that person, the more we walk around and bear that weight.”

Spencer will be in court next Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Jermel Spencer, 27, was arrested Friday for the shooting death of Jalen Shepard, 19, in Walnut...
Jermel Spencer, 27, was arrested Friday for the shooting death of Jalen Shepard, 19, in Walnut Hills Sunday.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

