Humane Society of Warren County helps 131 animals from unhealthy living situation in Oklahoma

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Humane Society of Warren County was credited with helping 131 animals from an unhealthy living situation in Oklahoma.

Joanne Hurley, who works for the humane association, says that a Cincinnati-area woman contacted her, stating that her sister was involved in a hoarding situation in Oklahoma, and she needed help.

Hurley says that the owner cared deeply for the animals, but it was overwhelming to take care of them.

“I met with the particular woman who owned the animal several days in advance. It’s kind of ‘talking them off of a ledge’ a lot because this was her whole world, all these animals was her whole world,” Hurley said.

So Hurley thought that the best situation would be to give the animals to the Humane Society of Tulsa because “we felt like our best resources would be right there in Oklahoma,” Hurley said.

