Legendary Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky basketball legend is no longer with us.

According to UK, legendary head coach Joe B. Hall died Saturday morning.

It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family.



We love you, Joe B. pic.twitter.com/SahjbGOexb — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

Hall was coach of the Wildcats from 1972-85, replacing Adolph Rupp and leading them to 10 NCAA Tournament appearences including a national championship in 1978.

Following his retirement from UK, Hall remained a staple in Lexington until his death.

Current Kentucky head coach John Calipari posted a series of tweets commemorating Hall.

Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball. pic.twitter.com/QirdXnAeMH — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

Calipari also tweeted that he saw Hall on Friday, even inviting him to be the ‘Y’ at the Tennessee game. He went on to say Hall told him he would be there if he could.

“Some people are larger than life. Others make life larger and better for all of us. In a life that knew the biggest of victories on the biggest of stages, Joe B. Hall did both,” UK President Dr. Eli Capilouto said in a release. “He helped coach some of the greatest figures in college sports, won championships and helped expand and enlarge the greatest tradition in college basketball. That’s the Joe B. Hall we all admired.”

As Kentucky’s head coach from the 1972-73 season through 1984-85, he compiled a record of 297-100. Hall won National Coach of the Year honors in 1978 and four Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year awards. He had seven players win All-America honors 11 times.

His coaching career began at Shepherdsville (Ky.) High School in 1956. It continued at Regis College in Denver, where he spent five years (57-50 record), and Central Missouri State for one season (19-6 mark) before returning to UK as an assistant to Rupp on July 1, 1965.

You can see the entire release from UK Athletics here.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Joe B. Hall’s jersey is the lone jersey lit in Rupp Arena’s rafters. #BBN pic.twitter.com/3wmThzYWPx — John Lowe (@JohnLoweWYMT) January 15, 2022

The Wildcats are set to take the floor against Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

