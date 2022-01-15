Person shot in Springfield Township, deputies say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was shot in Springfield Township Friday night, Hamilton County deputies said.

Deputies say the shooting happened in the 6000 block of Golfway Drive around 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies have not said the condition of the victim nor what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.