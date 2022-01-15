Sunday: WINTER STORM WATCH for Parts of the FOX19 Viewing Area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the following counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area: Mason, Lewis and Adams. The watch begins Sunday afternoon and ends 7AM Monday. Heavy snow is possible in the watch area with accumulations of 3″ to 5″ or more.

The big system that caused the watch issuance will dive into the deep south with heavy snow possible from southern Tennessee into southeast Ohio and eastward through West Virginia, Pennsylvania to the Atlantic Ocean.

The low will stay west and south of the area through Saturday night. The center of the storm will strengthen over the Deep South and it will head northeastward roughly following the crest of the Appalachian Mountains. That path will put the western edge of accumulating snow over the FOX19 NOW viewing area Sunday.

Cincinnati Metro looks to receive 1″to 3″ late Sunday into Monday morning and snow totals will be steadily higher as you head east. In addition with temperatures way below freezing Monday morning looks to be slick. Additional spotty acccumulations are possible Monday from snow showers.

The accumulations will begin Sunday afternoon and accumulations will stop early Monday morning with snow showers continuing into Monday afternoon.

