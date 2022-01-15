Woman arrested in connection with Springfield Township shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springfield Township police arrested a woman in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police arrested Curdasha White, 21, after a victim was reportedly shot in the 6000 block of Golfway Drive around 11 p.m.

Police say that one person was shot in Springfield Township Friday night. (WXIX)

The victim is in surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Officers have what led up to the shooting.

Court documents say that White is facing one count of felonious assault. Her bond is set at $2,000.

The shooting is still under investigation.

