3 boys seriously hurt in Geauga County buggy accident

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three juvenile boys were seriously injured Sunday morning when their buggy crashed into a passenger van.

Middlefield firefighters said the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 16000 block of Nauvoo Road near State Route 528.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the buggy failed to yield from a private drive and was struck by a westbound 2009 Chevrolet Express van.

All three boys were ejected from the buggy and were taken by medical helicopter to area hospitals for treatment.

One of the boys has life threatening injuries, said the troopers.

Their names are not being released, but the boys are believed to be part of the Amish community.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago said the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol use is suspected.

There were a total of 10 people inside the van, nine passengers and the driver.

The van passengers and driver were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

