Bengals win brings bedlam to The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fans everywhere finally got to celebrate a Bengals playoff win when the team defeated the Los Vegas Raiders 26-19 Saturday night.

15 minutes from kick.



Place is already ready to go crazy. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/HkhnlcK9tI — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 15, 2022

Just blocks away from Paul Brown Stadium, The Banks roared with cheers for Bengals QB Joe Burrow as he was shown coming onto the field.

Those cheers were immediately followed with boos when Raiders QB Derek Carr was shown.

Eyeballs were glued to the big screen and rows of feet filled picnic table benches as people stood to get a better view.

#Bengals fans are out in force to watch the game. I’m talking to younger and older fans about what this game means. I’ve also spotted the occasional #Raiders fan in this sea of #WhoDey nation. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7AeSsi2LWd — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) January 15, 2022

In the sea of WhoDey, FOX19 NOW reporter Kody Fisher was able to speak with Bengals fans before the clock began.

Ron Larkin, who has been a Bengals fan for over 50 years, was asked what he’s been dealing with for the last three decades.

Plain and simple: “Playoff losses,” Larkin said.

Larkin added that he hoped younger fans would be able to take in a win.

“I went to both Superbowls and I hope this is the beginning of what they get to witness as well,” Larkin said.

Las Vegas has also dealt with its share of playoff losses, and The Banks showed specks of black and silver: the Raiders fan brave enough to come into WhoDey territory.

“It’s a little rough,” said Raiders fan Jill Kretzer. “Sometimes we get a lot of comments, but today it’s all been very cordial.”

In the bitter winter weather, people warmed their hands as the game got close and plays came down to the wire.

#Bengals 26, Raiders 19



The ball is in Joe Burrow's hands to kill the clock and the 31-year drought. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 16, 2022

With 14:17 left in the fourth quarter, the Bengals led by a touchdown.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt intercepted a pass at the goal line and for the first time in 31 years, Paul Brown Stadium celebrated a playoff win.

Reactions were priceless. Jumping on tables. Running shirtless through the streets. Screaming and chanting in every bar.

